Mike Pence urges support for Ukraine, calls out 'apologists for Putin' in Austin speech

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday urged the U.S. to boost its support for Ukraine and said there can be “no room” in the Republican Party for apologists of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a speech Friday in Austin marking the one-year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Pence, a potential Republican candidate for president in 2024, spoke at the University of Texas Clements Center for National Security about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which he called “unprovoked and unconscionable.” Although the true death toll remains unknown, U.S. officials estimate that tens of thousands of people have died in the war's first year, including many civilians.

Pence’s criticism of Putin is a departure from his former boss and GOP presidential front-runner, former President Donald Trump, who has previously praised the Russian president for the Ukrainian invasion. Last year, Trump called Putin’s move to claim a large section of eastern Ukraine as independent “savvy” and “smart” despite concern among Western nations about international law violations.

“There was one person to blame for the unfolding tragedy of Russian aggression, and that's Vladimir Putin.” Pence said. “While some in my party have taken a somewhat different view, let me be clear, there can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party for apologists for Putin. There can only be room for champions of freedom.”

During the speech, Pence criticized President Joe Biden’s response to the war, accusing him of being “repeatedly slow in providing Ukraine critical weapons systems like missiles and tanks.” He said when the Biden administration has hesitated to provide aid, Russia has dug in deeper, “ensuring that the war will be longer, costlier and deadlier.”

The U.S has allocated $113 billion to benefit Ukraine in the past year, including direct support for the Ukrainian military and government and humanitarian assistance, according to PolitiFact . The White House announced several new measures Friday “to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable,” including additional security assistance and infrastructure support.

Pence noted, however, that Biden said in January that the U.S. would send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, but the tanks have not yet arrived , and they will take several months to procure and deliver.

“Make no mistake, this is not America's war, but if we falter in our commitment to providing the support to the people of Ukraine to defend their freedom, our sons and daughters may soon be called upon to defend ours,” Pence said.

Although some Republicans have criticized the growing financial support the U.S. is giving Ukraine, Pence stressed the urgency with which Western nations should support the people of Ukraine, including providing military equipment to soldiers “with increased urgency,” accelerating the pace of military provisions and continuing to provide humanitarian aid.

“America and our allies must continue with increased speed to impose sanctions and inflict maximum financial pain on Putin, his oligarchs, his government officials and his economy until he relents and withdraws from Ukraine,” Pence said.

Misha Simanovskyy, a Ukrainian UT graduate student who introduced Pence at the event, said there shouldn’t be any illusions about Russia after the country’s “unthinkable, brutal invasion” of Ukraine. He said Russia is “destroying the very Ukrainian regions it claims to protect.”

Russia “has no regard, not only for the international law, but for the principles that it purports to represent,” Simanovskyy said. “Any hope for peaceful coexistence between Russia and Ukraine, as well as Russia's constructive position on the world stage has all but disappeared. ... There is no safe space in Ukraine.”

Pence, a former Indiana governor and U.S. representative, is expected to announce a bid for the White House in the coming months and he has been firming up his policy positions and highlighting differences between him and other GOP presidential hopefuls.

