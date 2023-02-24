Elliot Page lands first fragrance campaign for Gucci

Everything is Gucci.

Elliot Page has scored his first-ever fragrance campaign, and will join A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner as a new face of Gucci Guilty.

Shot by Glen Luchford, the ads are set to debut March 1, and the famed fashion house shared the casting news on Instagram Wednesday, posting a close-up photo of Page, 36, in a Hawaiian shirt.

The “Umbrella Academy” actor’s fans celebrated the casting in the comments section.

“He’s so cute,” one wrote, while another added, “Good for him.”

“We love inclusivity!” a third exclaimed, while a fourth chimed in with, “Really proud of Elliot.”

Fans applauded the campaign’s inclusivity. elliotpage/Instagram

Perhaps the “Juno” star can use one of the campaign images on a dating app , as he joined his first one in July of last year after divorcing dancer Emma Portner in January 2021.

Page came out as transgender in December 2020.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

The “Juno” star is working with Gucci Beauty on the upcoming campaign. elliotpage/Instagram

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Concluded Page’s heartfelt post, “I love that I am trans. I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Since coming out, the star — who said he was forced to wear a dress to the premiere of “Juno” while still closeted in 2007, in a moment he described as “extremely f—ked up” in an Esquire interview — has shown off a sharp series of menswear looks on the red carpet.

After making his Met Gala debut in Balenciaga in 2021, Page popped up at the luxury label’s Paris Fashion Week show later that year, clad in a pair of Balenciaga’s edgy platform Crocs.

And he attended the 2022 Oscars in a classic Gucci tux, describing the moment as pure “trans joy.”

It seems his relationship with the label’s coming full circle.