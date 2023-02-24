Quavo Drops ‘Greatness’ and Say’s Migos Days Are Gone

Source: Variety / Getty

Before Migos member Takeoff was murdered there were rumblings of trouble in Migos paradise, then the rain fell from Takeoff’s passing. Music was then inspired from it but there is still pain and hurt as well as questions of what will happen to the Migos rap group that was once three.

The answer may have come via new music from Quavo titled ‘Greatness’

Quavo’s new release Greatness, the Migos’ days are treasured but gone. Quavo raps about the group’s legacy and game-changing sound in the three-minute track. Less than a minute into the song, he addresses the online talks about the group’s future.

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the muthafucking flow, n***a Take did that/ So don’t ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n***a it can’t come back, damn!”

Take a look at Quavo’s official video for ‘Greatness’ below.