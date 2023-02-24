LA Venture: Technology Crossover Ventures’ David Zhang On His Approach to Investing

Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.

On this episode of the LA Venture podcast, Technology Crossover Venture (TCV) Partner David Zhang discusses his approach to investing.

TCV is a venture capital firm that invests in seed-stage, early-stage, later-stage and growth-stage companies. The multibillion dollar fund is known for its investments in technology giants including Netflix, Airbnb, Peloton, Spotify and Facebook.

“Going public is the start for us,” Zhang said. “Ninety percent of the time we're buying or we're purchasing a bigger stake in the company when it's going public. So, where most traditional venture capital firms will see going public as this sort of, ‘I'm getting out of here’ event, that's sort of like the beginning of the dance for us.”

Zhang is a long-time veteran of the VC world. He has invested in companies including rental and booking services platform Airbnb, expense management services Brex and online payment platform Klarna.

“One of the things that I personally enjoy about private investing is that there is this true long term alignment,” Zhang said. “Both from an investor and company perspective and also there's a relationship element that sort of compounds over time, whereas public market investing is definitely less so.”

In 2019, TCV invested in fintech companies like Brazilian digital banking company Nubank. Zhang said the app has now expanded into Mexico and Colombia.

Zhang said that replicating what's working well in one geography can be difficult, especially in regards to fintech companies.

“There is this element of, you have to account for consumer behavior, cultural norms,” Zhang said. “But you need to very well understand the lay of the land of regulation and infrastructure. Cultural differences tend to necessitate a different product.”

Zhang has been involved with the Nubank boardand is also on the board of the financial advisory and trading platform Wealthsimple.

“I think the function of the board is to allow a CEO and a management team to achieve their full potential,” Zhang said. “We like to think of ourselves as a trusted adviser. I think a lot of what we do also is, or a big part of the value proposition is having consistency in the themes and the values in the messages that we send to companies.”

Zhang said that the qualities of a good trusted advisor is someone who is “calm” and “balanced.”

While Zhang agreed that VC is still a small percentage of all investable capital in the world, he is convinced that, “in our world (venture capital), it's large. It's huge and it makes sense because, in my view, it’s the most exciting place to be, it's where most of the value in dollars should and will shift over time.”

dot.LA Reporter Decerry Donato contributed to this post.

The economy is reeling from inflation. Supply chains are dislocated. The effects of the pandemic linger as the economy dips toward a recession. Caught in the middle of it all, startups and companies of all sizes are scrambling to react.

But what does all this mean for startups and founders? As chief investment officer of SVB Private, Shannon Saccocia spends her time helping startups, founders and executives make sense of economic conditions. During a fireside chat in January, Saccocia broke down the factors leading to the market downturn, outlined what to expect moving into 2023, and estimated which industries might prove to be a dark horse.

Roy Swan on How the Ford Foundation Looks at ‘The Nexus of Capital and Society’

On this episode of Office Hours, Ford Foundation’s Director of Mission Investments Roy Swan talks about his journey into philanthropic investing.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

A local digital estate planning software company Trust & Will landed fresh funding to expand the company’s sales and marketing efforts and accelerate product development, while freight technology platform BlueCargo secured funding to expand its geographic footprint in North America and hire new talent.

***

