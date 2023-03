Wichita Eagle

Woman hid mother-in-law’s death to steal $450,000 in retirement benefits, feds say By Julia Marnin, 7 days ago

By Julia Marnin, 7 days ago

A woman “took advantage” of her mother-in-law’s death to steal more than $450,000 in retirement benefits, officials said. The woman, 49, of Morrow, Georgia, served ...