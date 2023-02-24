Erie County Public Library nets state grant

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — On Friday, Feb. 24, more than $4.1 million in commonwealth grants were announced for public libraries throughout Pennsylvania, and Erie County Public Library system is getting a slice of that fiscal pie.

The funding was announced by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and will benefit 21 libraries in 15 counties.

Erie County Public Library System will receive $41,608.50. In Crawford County, Linesville Community Public Library will receive $31,750. The libraries were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone Library grants can be used to improve operations, install equipment and upgrade security systems.

“Public libraries provide services to their communities far beyond access to books, computers, and research,” said acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “They’re a public staple, offering patrons spaces to hold community discussions, classrooms to learn new skills, and helping residents access critical services, resources and programming. The Keystone Library grants will enable public libraries to improve their physical facilities so they can continue to serve and benefit their communities.”

