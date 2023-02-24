Open in App
Auburn, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lexington Herald-Leader

Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Auburn

By Mark Story,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pp98U_0kylhyXx00

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) and Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) :

Game time is 4 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington .

Television

Network : CBS

Announcers : Play-by-play, Kevin Harlan ; analysis, Dan Bonner

Where to find CBS :

Over the air : Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Spectrum cable : Channel 9 (in Lexington)

DISH Network : Channel 27 (in Lexington)

DirecTV : Channel 27 (in Lexington)

U-verse : Channel 27 (in Lexington)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here

Satellite radio: XM Channel 381, Internet Channel 971

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cecPG_0kylhyXx00
Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl, left, is 6-7 vs. Kentucky as Tigers head man and 10-16 overall; UK head man John Calipari, right, is 13-6 as Wildcats coach against Auburn. David Stephenson/Herald-Leader file photo

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .

Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @cdrummond97 ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Auburn roster: Click here

Kentucky-Auburn series history : Click here

One-minute scouting report : Click here

The odds: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
John Calipari is right: Opponents have made free throws at unusually high rate vs. Kentucky
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Auburn’s Bruce Pearl has a message for his basketball team before its game at Kentucky
Auburn, AL7 days ago
They used to be college basketball standouts in Kentucky. They’ll return as Auburn Tigers.
Auburn, AL8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Wild Brawl Ensues At Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament Resulting In 8 Players Ejected
Lexington, KY1 day ago
This Candy Store in Kentucky Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
Louisville, KY10 days ago
How is Cason Wallace? And what did the Vandy loss do to Kentucky’s bracketology status?
Lexington, KY3 hours ago
‘Beating the king at his house’: Jerry Stackhouse discusses Vandy’s big win at Kentucky
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Vanderbilt stuns Kentucky on Senior Night. And Cats lose Cason Wallace to injury.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Will this be Oscar Tshiebwe’s final game in Rupp? The Kentucky star previews Senior Night.
Lexington, KY3 days ago
‘I don’t even believe it yet.’ 11th Region shocker dethrones perennial champion.
Lexington, KY1 day ago
This Kentucky basketball Senior Night will be different. Here’s what you need to know.
Lexington, KY4 days ago
Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores college basketball
Lexington, KY1 day ago
First Scouting Report: Kentucky tries again to end its losing ways vs. Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
John Calipari explains how UK men’s basketball suffered a Senior Night loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Will Levis is finally healthy again: ‘I’ve got a cannon, and I want to show it off’
Lexington, KY3 hours ago
UK making magic again in SEC tourney. See how the defending champs pulled another upset.
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
Four men’s, six women’s teams from Kentucky qualify for NAIA national basketball tourneys
Campbellsville, KY3 hours ago
New faces joining WKYT, The CW Lexington at anchor, weather desks
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Kentucky won’t get an elite NCAA Tournament seed. Could the Cats still play in Louisville?
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Arkansas ran Kentucky off the court last month. The Razorbacks look a lot different now.
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Police identify Lexington officer who shot suspect. Cop placed on administrative assignment
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Kentucky is now down two point guards. What happens next? ‘We’re gonna need Cason.’
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Why is Kentucky basketball so much better right now? Bruce Pearl explains the evolution.
Lexington, KY5 days ago
Kentucky basketball faces its next test: Can the Cats keep it in overdrive?
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 68-66 Senior Night loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Eastern Kentucky falls short in conference tournament, but other state schools play on
Richmond, KY7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy