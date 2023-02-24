Where to watch, how to follow the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Auburn

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s men’s basketball game between John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) and Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) :
Game time is 4 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,545) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington .
Television
Network : CBS
Announcers : Play-by-play, Kevin Harlan ; analysis, Dan Bonner
Where to find CBS :
Over the air : Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Spectrum cable : Channel 9 (in Lexington)
DISH Network : Channel 27 (in Lexington)
DirecTV : Channel 27 (in Lexington)
U-verse : Channel 27 (in Lexington)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio network affiliates: Click here
Satellite radio: XM Channel 381, Internet Channel 971
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach ; analyst, Jack Givens
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game at Kentucky.com .
Live video: You can live stream the game online at CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv ; @markcstory ; @BenRobertsHL ; @cdrummond97 ; @kentuckysports ; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com pages
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Auburn roster: Click here
Kentucky-Auburn series history : Click here
One-minute scouting report : Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
