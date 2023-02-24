Open in App
Oakland, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in Oakland fatal hit-and-run of 100-year-old man

By CBS San Francisco,

7 days ago

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 14:57

OAKLAND -- Days after releasing photos of the vehicle involved, Oakland police announced Friday they have arrested a suspect in the hit-and-run death of 100-year-old Tzu-Ta Ko.

Ko was killed on February 19th as he walked near the intersection of 19th Street and Harrison Street. On Tuesday, investigators released photos of Mini Cooper suspected of being involved in the fatal collision.

Tips began to stream in.

"Thanks to our community members and media partners for their help which led to the arrest of the individual," Oakland police posted on Facebook.

Investigators did not release the name or any details about the suspect.

Oakland police said officers were dispatched to investigate a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection blocks from Lake Merritt  just after 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered the man suffering from severe head trauma. Ko was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle that struck the victim had fled the scene.

