Chandler Fire, Police departments host free safety fair March 4

The Chandler Fire Department will join with the Chandler Police Department to host a Public Safety Fair for the community.

It's set for Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Washington Street in Downtown Chandler between Boston and Chicago streets.

There will be a variety of fire apparatus and police vehicles on display at both headquarter buildings. Attendees can also experience the 2 nd Chandler Car Cavalcade, a fundraiser for the Chandler Family Advocacy Center. Interested owners of classic cars to hot rods can register to participate on Eventbrite .

Crews will demonstrate the use of safety equipment and emergency medical services. In the Fire Safety House display, children will get hands-on instruction on how to get out of a smoke-filled environment.

See demonstrations of vehicle extraction techniques and rappelling performed by the Technical Rescue Unit, as well as the K-9 Unit and Tactical Robot Unit. Aquatics staff will provide an interactive water safety activity. There will also be a free child fingerprinting ID clinic and Arizona State University’s mobile health unit will be on-site providing free health screenings.

This Public Safety Fair will also feature instruction on Hands-Only CPR every half hour, which when performed by a bystander has been shown to be as effective as "conventional" CPR in emergencies that occur at home, work, or in public. There are only two steps to remember: Call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest.

Free balloons and junior fire helmets will be available for children.

Free parking is available within walking distance, including the City Hall Garage at 240 S. Washington St.

For more information about the Public Safety Fair, call 480-782-2120 or visit chandleraz.gov/PublicSafetyFair .

