Colorado State
KREX

Red Rock Auto Group Hires Investigator from Department of Revenue

By Nick Koziara,

7 days ago

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — A local car dealership under local and state investigation has hired a Colorado criminal investigator who previously oversaw dealership compliance in Colorado.

According to a press release from Red Rock Auto Group, Dale Sundeen has been hired as Corporate Director of Compliance. Sundeen has overseen dealership compliance in Colorado with the Department of Revenue for the past 15 years.

