Police department faces shortage of officers

The police department is presently 41 positions short in sworn staffing, which is more than 23 percent of the department’s 175 sworn officer positions.

City Communications, Marketing and Public Relations Director Kirk Brown provided the information at the Telegram’s request.

Brown said in prepared remarks to the newspaper that the police department during the past year has worked diligently to address the shortage by recruiting new employees. He said the department has hired 24 people to work in sworn police positions since January 2022.

Brown also said the department has hired experienced sworn officers in recent months to work in the areas of patrol and investigations and in the school resource officer unit. He said the department’s newest hire is an eight-year veteran of a nearby law enforcement agency.

Brown said that in addition to the 175 sworn officer positions, the department has an additional 46 open non-sworn positions.

Generally, sworn police officers are those who in the performance of their duties carry a firearm and have the power to make arrests, while non-sworn officers work in a supporting role.

The newspaper requested information about vacancies at the police department given the subject of staffing at the department came up during the Feb. 13 City Council work session.

During the work session, Councilman Lige Daughtridge made clear he would like to explore the possibility of having private security work at the Rocky Mount Event Center.

Brown said staffing challenges are not unique to the police department and that it is a trend happening on a state and national level.

At the same time, Brown said that over the past year, the starting salary for Rocky Mount police officers has increased by 14.4 percent and that officers joining the department can earn even more depending on their experience.

Brown said an updated pay study that may lead to more salary adjustments has been completed and is under review.

He also said the city has worked with the police department on a series of other hiring measures to incentivize new employees to join the department. These include:

A $10,000 sign-on bonus for all applicable candidates.Shift differential pay.An increased allowance for clothing.Stipends for specialized positions.A take-home car program.New uniform options.

Generally, shift differential pay provides extra compensation to employees who work a less desirable shift, such as an evening or midnight shift.

Brown also said that to maximize staffing levels, the police department has realigned several positions, such as public information officer and quartermaster, that will be filled by civilians instead of sworn personnel.

Brown also said the department is creating a virtual call center so city residents can speak to an employee to report non-emergency events, which will allow dispatchers and officers to focus on emergency calls.

Brown said the department is hiring a ballistics firearms examiner and a victims’ advocate coordinator.

He said the department is continuing to focus on recruiting efforts, with plans to create a new recruiting brochure and recruiting video soon.

Overall, he said there are various reasons why people have chosen not to be a part of the law enforcement profession.

“Law enforcement is a tough profession that requires the best professionals to ensure the safety and security of all citizens,” he said.

Brown also said in an email to the Telegram that anyone desiring to serve his or her community in a dynamic and critical way can contact recruiter Colton Craft by email at colton.craft@rockymountnc.gov or by phone 252-927-1458.

Brown also said applicants can go to governmentjobs.com and find the city’s postings for open municipal positions.