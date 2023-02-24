Providence hit-and-run victim remembered as loving father

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police continue to investigate after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on North Main Street.

Police identified the victim Friday as 38-year-old Zacory Richardson.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. Two days later, 34-year-old Alisha Pina turned herself in to police in connection with the incident.

The Lincoln woman was charged with failure to stop in an accident resulting in personal injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating of a motor vehicle without insurance, and failure to render aid, as well as a right of way in crosswalks violation.

Alisha Pina (Courtesy: Providence Police Department)

Richardson’s girlfriend, Lisa Pope, told 12 News the Providence native was a good man and did everything for her and his family.

“I’m tired of crying,” Pope said. “I lay in my bed and everything of his is around. It’s so depressing because he’s never coming back.”

Pope said the night Richardson died he was walking to the bus stop to go back to their Central Falls home.

“He was like, ‘I’ll be leaving here in about 20 minutes, I love you,'” Pope said. “I said, ‘Okay, love you too babe.'”

When 20 minutes went by, and Richardson still hadn’t gotten home, Pope started to worry.

“I called him, he didn’t answer,” Pope said. “So I just kept calling and calling all night until about four in the morning, his pone died. I’m like, thinking everything in the world. Why is he not answering? What is he doing?”

Pope found out two days later Richardson was killed. He had lost his mother the Saturday before his death and had been cleaning out her apartment that night.

Richardson, who turned 38 the day before he died, leaves behind two teenagers. The pair met in high school but reconnected in 2021 while Pope was was pregnant.

“He was there every step of the way,” Pope said. “He held my leg when I was giving birth, he held my son … he’s been there since day one.”

Pope said she’s glad the driver turned herself in, but wishes she would have stopped to help.

“If that girl would have stopped, maybe she could have saved him. But you didn’t, you kept going,” Pope said. “I know people can forgive, but I’ll never forgive you. I never will. Zac was my heart, my everything, and I’m sorry but I’ll never forgive you. You ruined my life.”

To help the family with funeral expenses, visit their GoFundMe .

