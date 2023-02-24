Open in App
Kern County, CA
KGET

County sued over alleged sexual abuse in foster home

By Jason Kotowski,

7 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lawsuit has been filed against Kern County on behalf of someone who was a teen when allegedly sexually abused by a member of their foster family about a decade ago.

The suit says the victim was 13 to 14 when sexually abused multiple times and the Department of Human Services knew about and “covered up their knowledge” of the alleged perpetrator’s abuse against the teen and other minors in the home. It says the teen reported the abuse to a social worker but no investigation was conducted and the abuse continued.

Organization sues Kern, other counties over election laws and regulations

“Among the chronic problems and inadequacies of county’s foster care system, at all relevant times, county was failing to adequately supervise its contract agencies and foster homes by, among other things, failing to impose and enforce appropriate standards for the safety and welfare of the children in county’s care,” according to the suit filed by Herman Law in Shasta County.

The suit alleges negligence on the part of county officials and seeks payment for the plaintiff’s medical and psychological care as well as damages in an amount to be determined. It’s listed on Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors agenda and a hearing is scheduled May 2 in Superior Court.

