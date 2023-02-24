Boston renters looking to move away want to go here
Nationwide migration patterns indicate that skyrocketing housing costs are driving people to less expensive cities.
Boston renters seem to be fed up with sky-high prices.
According to the 2023 Apartment List Renter Migration report, 37% of apartment hunters in metro Boston are looking to leave the city and 9.4% searched for places in Providence. Worcester and New York City are also popular destinations for outbound Bostonians, tallying 6.3% and 5.6%, respectively.
Rob Warnock, a senior research associate at Apartment List, said nationwide “affordability-driven migration” is common due to a higher cost of living, increased moving costs, and inflation.
“This data exists amidst a backdrop of worsening affordability prices,” he said of the report. “2021 was pretty catastrophic for rental affordability across the country.”
“Movements — especially for expensive, dense coastal markets like Boston — indicate that in this backdrop of worsened affordability and this housing crisis we’re dealing with, a lot of people are motivated by where they can take their dollar further,” he said.
“Even though it’s a small city compared to Boston, [Providence] has many amenities … and it’s very manageable,” Del Borgo said. “The affordability factor is key.”
This “affordability factor” is reflected in the budgets of people looking to move within Boston versus away from the city, Warnock said. Renters hunting within the city average a $2,312 budget, while renters seeking to move away average a budget of $2,012, he said. This $300 difference proves that those leaving the city want more bang for their buck.
This also explains why New York accounts for the plurality (11.2%) of renters looking for apartments in Boston. New York City is one of a handful of cities that are more expensive to live in than Boston, tallying a cost of living that exceeds the Hub’s by 34%, according to Forbes.
Like Bostonians, many New Yorkers are looking for apartments in less expensive but commutable cities. Six percent are seeking places in Philadelphia, 5% are looking in Boston, and 5% are checking out Washington, D.C.
