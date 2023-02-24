Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Boston

Boston renters looking to move away want to go here

By Vivi Smilgius,

7 days ago

Nationwide migration patterns indicate that skyrocketing housing costs are driving people to less expensive cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ShNX_0kyla4tL00
According to the 2023 Apartment List Renter Migration report , 37% of apartment hunters in Boston are looking to leave the city. Adobe Stock

Boston renters seem to be fed up with sky-high prices.

According to the 2023 Apartment List Renter Migration report, 37% of apartment hunters in metro Boston are looking to leave the city and 9.4% searched for places in Providence. Worcester and New York City are also popular destinations for outbound Bostonians, tallying 6.3% and 5.6%, respectively.

Rob Warnock, a senior research associate at Apartment List, said nationwide “affordability-driven migration” is common due to a higher cost of living, increased moving costs, and inflation.

“This data exists amidst a backdrop of worsening affordability prices,” he said of the report. “2021 was pretty catastrophic for rental affordability across the country.”

Nationwide migration patterns suggest that renters are looking to move from more expensive places to less expensive ones, Warnock said. California and New York — the two states with the largest population declines between 2020 and 2022, according to Apartment List — are indicative of this trend, with Boston being one of the top locations for people moving out of New York.

“Movements — especially for expensive, dense coastal markets like Boston — indicate that in this backdrop of worsened affordability and this housing crisis we’re dealing with, a lot of people are motivated by where they can take their dollar further,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DnAT_0kyla4tL00

For many Bostonians, Providence is one such location. People moving from Boston made up 2.88% of home sales in Providence last year, and 3.11%in 2021, according to Agueda Del Borgo, 2022 president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and principal at Places and Spaces Realty.

“Even though it’s a small city compared to Boston, [Providence] has many amenities … and it’s very manageable,” Del Borgo said. “The affordability factor is key.”

This “affordability factor” is reflected in the budgets of people looking to move within Boston versus away from the city, Warnock said. Renters hunting within the city average a $2,312 budget, while renters seeking to move away average a budget of $2,012, he said. This $300 difference proves that those leaving the city want more bang for their buck.

This also explains why New York accounts for the plurality (11.2%) of renters looking for apartments in Boston. New York City is one of a handful of cities that are more expensive to live in than Boston, tallying a cost of living that exceeds the Hub’s by 34%, according to Forbes.

Like Bostonians, many New Yorkers are looking for apartments in less expensive but commutable cities. Six percent are seeking places in Philadelphia, 5% are looking in Boston, and 5% are checking out Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgOy6_0kyla4tL00
Source: Apartment List – Census Pulse Survey

Del Borgo said the post-pandemic opportunity to work remotely has changed the game for renters. Just as Philadelphia and Boston are short train rides from New York, Providence is on the commuter rail to Boston.

“I’ve seen an increase in Boston people looking to rent in Providence,” Del Borgo said. “People are willing to travel, and with the train being so convenient, [commuting] is not a hardship.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
SmartLabs to convert entire third floor of CambridgeSide mall into lab space
Boston, MA2 hours ago
‘Why should I have to pay more to commute?’: Readers say state should steer clear of congestion pricing
Boston, MA1 day ago
‘Brazen and egregious’ fraud: FBI charges Newton substance abuse clinic owner with healthcare fraud
Newton, MA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mass. has 2 of the best coastal small towns in America, according to USA Today readers
Marblehead, MA2 hours ago
‘What Happened to the Money?' After Customers Paid Large Deposits for Home Projects, Contractor Files for Bankruptcy
Bedford, MA16 hours ago
Boston Woman Scores 1st 'Billion Dollar Extravaganza' $1 Million Win
Boston, MA1 day ago
Why so many rats these days? A growing number of Mass. communities are being overrun by the rodents
Boston, MA2 days ago
Boston could be first municipality to require stores, restaurants, and hotels to donate leftover food
Boston, MA3 days ago
The woman who introduced MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott lies in an unmarked grave in Boston
Boston, MA1 day ago
The Guy on This Boston Billboard is Apparently a Big Deal
Boston, MA3 days ago
When a Roxbury Man Lost Almost $16K to Check Washing Scheme, He Called NBC10 Boston for Help
Boston, MA2 days ago
Check your pockets! $100,000 Mass Cash ticket bought last year is about to expire
Dedham, MA3 hours ago
Penultimate Location Of Greater Boston Italian Food Chain Closing This Summer
Concord, MA2 days ago
‘Spring' Snowstorm Hits Friday Into Saturday – Here's the Timing, Snow Total Predictions and Other Impacts
Boston, MA1 day ago
25 Investigates: International fugitives wanted for murder found hiding in Massachusetts
Boston, MA2 days ago
This Boston doctor has cared for the homeless for 40 years. Here’s what he’s learned
Boston, MA1 day ago
5 restaurant openings we’re excited about this month
Boston, MA2 days ago
Why are there still tolls on the Mass Pike?
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police seek help in search for missing Boston girls last seen outside Marblehead High School
Boston, MA1 day ago
Dunkin' team jumps into action to help stranded customer in Bellingham, Massachusetts
Bellingham, MA2 days ago
Addiction treatment centers throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island accused of shortchanging patients, committing millions in fraud
Providence, RI1 day ago
Here's what a Worcester man went through to avoid homelessness
Worcester, MA4 days ago
Snow maps: How much accumulation to expect in Mass. from Friday’s wintry mix
Boston, MA1 day ago
With knitting and crochet on the rise, Greater Boston yarn sellers open the door to a world of color
Boston, MA4 days ago
Recent homes sales in Greater Boston (Mar. 1)
Boston, MA2 days ago
School closings in Massachusetts
Boston, MA4 days ago
City invites local organizations to volunteer in One Boston Day
Boston, MA3 days ago
7 stats to show how this Celtics season compares to the franchise’s best
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Brad Marchand injury: Bruins believe ‘it’s gonna be alright’ after star exits win over Sabres
Boston, MA17 hours ago
A new restaurant to replace Shennanigans
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy