‘The right home.’ Lexington Sporting Club announces home venue for inaugural 2023 season.

Less than one month before the start of its debut season, Lexington Sporting Club has announced where it will play home matches.

On Friday morning, LSC revealed that Toyota Stadium near the campus of Georgetown College in Georgetown will be used as the club’s home stadium for the 2023 season.

According to a news release, LSC has finalized a multi-year partnership with Georgetown College for the use of Toyota Stadium, which is planned to be a temporary home venue for LSC while the club builds its own stadium.

LSC plays its first two matches in USL League One — the third-tier of professional men’s soccer in the United States — on the road on March 18 and April 1.

LSC will then travel to play Louisville City in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, at Lynn Family Stadium in downtown Louisville, before finally hosting a home match in Georgetown on April 8.

“It was important for us to find the right home for 2023, and we could not be more pleased with our partnership with Georgetown College,” said Bill Shively, the principal owner of Lexington Sporting Club, in the news release. “There are a lot of variables to consider when looking for a home while we pursue our own soccer-specific stadium. We want to provide a fan-friendly atmosphere and need to ensure we supply a professional environment for the team.”

LSC has spent its preseason training at Transylvania University in Lexington.

What to know about Toyota Stadium

Toyota Stadium is a 5,000-seat stadium that hosts the football, lacrosse and soccer teams for Georgetown College, an NAIA school located about 13 miles north of Lexington.

The stadium has previously hosted Kentucky’s high school soccer state championships, and the venue was formerly the longtime home of training camp for the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals.

“By partnering with Lexington SC, Georgetown College is not only able to offer a first-rate athletic experience for our student-athletes but also bring professional sports to Scott County,” said Dr. Rosemary Allen, Georgetown College’s president, in the news release. “The economic impact for the local community will be a significant benefit for the region and for youth soccer players since LSC and GC will partner to offer summer soccer camps. We look forward to the many opportunities students, athletes, families and the community will enjoy by having Lexington SC at Georgetown College.”

Ahead of LSC’s debut season in USL League One — which will feature at least 16 home games during the regular season, in addition to potential playoff games and additional games in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup — the club has announced several facility upgrades will occur at Toyota Stadium.

These include installation of a new artificial turf field.

“This partnership sends a signal that Georgetown College is a destination for athletics and the broader community. Throughout this process, Lexington SC has been easy to work with, ensuring that this project would happen by making their leadership team available,” said Brian Evans, Georgetown College vice president for athletics, in the news release.

According to LSC, the new artificial turf field will match LSC’s seven-field soccer complex on Athens Boonesboro Road in Lexington.

The $20 million complex will serve as the home base for LSC and its youth academy.

According to LSC, the first three fields of this complex are scheduled to open within the next 60 days, and the remainder of the facility will be finished by the end of spring.

In late January, the Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change for LSC’s planned 6,500-seat stadium and a training and medical complex on Athens Boonesboro Road.

The commission also approved a conditional use permit to allow for construction of the stadium, but more approval is still needed.

The zone change now goes to the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, which can hold a hearing and either accept or reject the commission’s recommendation.

This represents the most progress LSC has made toward establishing a permanent home after initial efforts — including a proposed stadium in downtown Lexington — fizzled.

LSC yet to reveal jerseys before debut season

While its inaugural season is less than a month away from starting, LSC still has several tasks up in the air.

The home venue piece is now resolved, but LSC still hasn’t unveiled its home or away jerseys, or its primary sponsors for those uniforms, for the 2023 season.

The club has announced its roster for 2023, and is midway through a string of preseason matches.

Ticket information

Lexington Sporting Club has sold out of ticket deposits for home matches for the 2023 season.

According to LSC, ticket details for season ticket deposit holders will be sent via email, and information for those on the wait list will follow at a later date.

Fans wanting to join the season ticket wait list prior to tickets going on sale to the public can do so here.