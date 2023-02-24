Open in App
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany police officers honored after lifesaving actions

By Jessie House,

7 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy recognized two Albany police officers for their lifesaving efforts at the MVP Arena. Officers Ashley Cichetti and Matthew Friedrich were honored for performing lifesaving CPR to a patron at a Siena game in January.

Watervliet Fire Department’s New Members Sworn In

Albany police explain a man collapsed during a Siena game in January. Officers were quick to get him breathing again by performing CPR. Unfortunately, he passed away two days later but was able to spend time with his wife and son due to the officers’ actions. The officers were honored on February 24 by McCoy and thanked publicly by the man’s son.

(Photo: Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy)
(Photo: Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy)
