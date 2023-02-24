Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSNT News

Arab Shrine Circus opens this weekend in Topeka

By Keith Horinek,

7 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Arab Shrine Circus is this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

Arab Shriners gave a group of 2nd graders from Most Pure Heart of Mary school a sneak peek of this weekend’s circus. The first show for the public will be Friday evening and will continue through the weekend. This is the 83rd Annual Arab Shrine Circus at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Roar & Pour returns to Topeka with some new additions

Show times are:

Friday Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

TICKETS:
$20 Adults
$16 Kids

Click here for tickets.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k3VDH_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZLBZ_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vj7cf_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fe8MB_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtI5u_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVNI4_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fxky3_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLAFb_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Ykh0_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhOsg_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhdbG_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUrFV_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9lvd_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eh4Wf_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WC7c_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uzgd9_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZBAvu_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ewVC_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkIOz_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUNIP_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Dnc5_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUcbD_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htRDr_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cqX5l_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUxsf_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0DjK_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxeWc_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6J9f_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGlox_0kylWXwP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWX2W_0kylWXwP00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS newsLocal Topeka, KS
Topeka Zoo to host Elite 8 watch party, auction
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Build up your kids at this Topeka organization
Topeka, KS6 hours ago
‘March Goodness’ starting soon
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New art exhibits at Washburn
Topeka, KS2 days ago
‘Something Rotten!’ opens Friday at Topeka Civic Theatre
Topeka, KS19 hours ago
Topeka kickball tournament… but for adults?
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Be one of the first to ride new Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Topeka offers free trip to Capital City for New York City residents
Topeka, KS3 hours ago
Missing cat found 1,400 miles from home in Kansas
Prairie Village, KS19 hours ago
Ogden community hosts spaghetti fundraiser for hit-and-run victim
Ogden, KS2 days ago
Single Kansas mom starts handmade leather business
Topeka, KS2 days ago
New educational center aims to bring more jobs to Kansas
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Tractor trailer drags SUV along Kansas City interstate
Kansas City, KS22 hours ago
Beloved Topeka Zoo animal recovering after health scare
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Mayor Padilla and other Topeka leaders clap back after NYC mayor’s comments
Topeka, KS22 hours ago
8 Iron Therapy and Azura Credit Union team up for February’s Business Unwind
Topeka, KS2 days ago
FreeState Electric, Evergy power outages hit Kansas
Topeka, KS4 days ago
Mayor Padilla tells NYC mayor about ‘value of humility’ after remarks about Topeka
Topeka, KS1 day ago
LISTEN: 911 call that prompted swift police response to Highland Park High School released
Topeka, KS1 day ago
RCPD to enforce no-left turn restriction at Manhattan intersection
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Manhattan-Ogden school board reacts to swatting call
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Kansas Broadband Roadshow stops by Manhattan to discuss internet access
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
Multiple active shooter calls deemed swatting in Kansas
Topeka, KS2 days ago
False active shooter report at Highland Park
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Man shot outside southeast Topeka gas station
Topeka, KS2 days ago
VETERAN SALUTE: Operating in the jungle during Vietnam
Emporia, KS1 day ago
KDOT finalizing acquisitions to begin viaduct project
Topeka, KS2 days ago
Kobach, former TPD Chief addresses numerous swatting calls in Kansas
Topeka, KS1 day ago
District Bisckuits in North Kansas City has lines out the door for food 'crafted for the culture'
Kansas City, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy