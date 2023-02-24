Boise State signs another first-of-kind trading card deal with Jacksons Food Stores

Boise State and Jacksons Food Stores have teamed up for another first-of-its-kind trading card deal.

Jacksons and Broncos Sports Properties have reached a multiyear sponsorship agreement that will create limited-edition trading cards that will feature every athlete at Boise State.

Boise State was the first school in the country to have its entire football team represented in a set of trading cards that were sold at Jacksons locations around the Treasure Valley last fall.

Boise State is also the first school in the country to have every sport represented in a trading card series since Name, Image and Likeness legislation was passed in July 2021, according to a press release from the university.

“We were thrilled with Bronco Nation’s overwhelming response to secure the football team trading card sets and support our student-athletes,” Jacksons Food Stores President Cory Jackson said in a statement. “We are proud to expand on this partnership with Boise State Athletics to provide more opportunity for athletes and fans.”

Boise State builds on ‘pride and tradition’ with higher salaries for football coaches

Each 15-card pack is $12.99 and is guaranteed to include at least three cards from men’s basketball, women’s basketball and gymnastics; and two from the spirit squad. Jacksons will be the exclusive retailer, with packs available at 104 stores around the Treasure Valley

A new set of cards is set to hit the shelves next week. It will be the first of three sets scheduled to be released during the 2023-24 academic year. They will be divided seasonally, with releases in the fall, winter and spring.

The first set includes two unique cards of men’s and women’s basketball players, one from gymnastics and one from the spirit squad, plus sequentially numbered autograph cards of six Boise State athletes.

One out of every 10 packs will include an autographed card from a high-profile athlete. Autographed cards for the first set include men’s basketball players Tyson Degenhart, Marcus Shaver Jr. and Naje Smith; Abby Muse and Mary Kay Naro from women’s basketball; and Adriana Popp from gymnastics.

“We could not be more excited to build on this partnership to include both men’s and women’s sport programs,” Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey said in a statement. “Our student-athletes work hard and we are proud to be able to recognize all of them with a community partner like Jacksons.”