Baton Rouge, LA
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: No. 1 LSU vs. Kansas State in Round Rock Classic

By Zack Nagy,

7 days ago

Tigers looking to become 5-0, prepared for first round of the tournament-style event.

Fans may sign up now to watch LSU baseball this weekend in the Karbach Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.

All games will be streamed online by D1 Baseball via a pay-per-view subscription service.

Find out how to watch the games at this link: Round Rock Classic Online Stream

LSU will face Kansas State at 2 p.m. CT Friday, Iowa at 12 p.m. CT Saturday and Sam Houston at 4 p.m. CT Sunday.

Radio:

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates – 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge

· Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live ; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

Discount Streaming Code: LSUKRR

