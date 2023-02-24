Ravens Expect to Bring Back Stellar Offensive Line

With the return of Ronnine Stanley and the emergence of Tyler Linderbaum, the Baltimore Ravens offensive line could be the strength of the team.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With the return of Ronnine Stanley and the emergence of Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens' offensive line could be the strength of the team heading into next season.

Baltimore could lose left guard Ben Powers to free agency. Powers, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma in 2019, started all 17 games and the one postseason matchup last season.

However, the Ravens expect Ben Cleveland, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft , to assume that role and they'll likely add an offensive lineman in the 2023 draft.

Baltimore has solid depth with the versatile Pat Mekari , who can play guard, tackle, or center, and massive Daniel Faalele (6-foot-8, 380 pounds) who was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 draft.

"One of our key missions was to build the offensive line back, and we feel excited about that and the way we were able to do that in different ways," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. "We think we’re very, very close to building a championship team and everything that goes with that."

Stanley was finally back in the lineup after missing much of the past two seasons with an ankle injury. He helped anchor the line and the Ravens ran for 160 yards per game, second-best in the NFL behind the Bears.

The team also added Morgan Moses as a free agent prior to the season and he was solid at right tackle.

Kevin Zeitler is underrated at right guard.

So, optimism abounds about this group.

"That offensive line is going to be wholly intact or almost wholly intact next year coming back – that’s big," coach John Harbaugh said.

