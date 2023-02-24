How to Watch SAG Awards Red Carpet Livestream Free: What to Know About Nominees, Presenters and More

Award s season is continuing at high speed.

SAG Awards Through the Years: From the Red Carpet to the Stage

Along with celebrating the best and brightest in television and cinema, the SAG Award winners are exclusively chosen by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. This year, the awards , held in Los Angeles, will be shown live on Sunday on from Netflix ’s YouTube channel. Membership in the SAG-AFTRA union is often considered a rite of passage for actors, as the membership gives them exclusive benefits.

For this year’s awards ceremony, Zendaya was recently revealed as one of the presenter’s and legendary actress Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Here, WWD lists everything to know about the 2023 SAG Awards . Read on for more.

Who are the presenters?

Among the presenters for this year’s SAG Awards are Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Ariana DeBose and Zendaya. The slew of stars join a group of presenters previously revealed by SAG, including Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Stephanie Hsu and Michelle Yeoh.

Who are the ambassadors?

Netflix tapped Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson as ambassadors for the 29th annual SAG Awards , where the “Ginny & Georgia” and “White Lotus” actresses will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the awards, giving viewers an exclusive backstage pass.

Who are the nominees?

Last month, “Emily in Paris” actress Ashley Park and HBO Max ‘s “ White Lotus ” actress Haley Lu Richardson revealed their SAG Awards nominations via Instagram Live.

Cate Blanchett, (“Tár”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) are the nominees for Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Leading the nominations for Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture are Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler for his leading role as Elvis Presley in the 2022 movie “Elvis.”

Christina Applegate is nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in the Netflix series “Dead to Me,” which released its second and final season in November. This is the first time the actress has ever been nominated for a SAG award, so she took to Twitter to share her excitement.

“Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside,” the actress tweeted in January.

In the Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture category, the films “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking” are up for the SAG Award.

How to watch the SAG Awards and red carpet

The 2023 SAG Awards will debut Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streaming on the platform globally starting in 2024, a part of a multiyear partnership.

A Look Back at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments

In addition, People and Entertainment Weekly will be on the red carpet for the ceremony, streaming live on Entertainment Weekly’s YouTube channel starting at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Related Galleries





Celebrity News

SAG Awards Through the Years: From the Red Carpet to the Stage





Fashion Scoops

A Look Back at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments

'Outer Banks' Season 3 Premiere With Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey & More