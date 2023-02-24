Supermodel Helena Christensen celebrates her dog Kuma's seventh birthday with 20-layer pup lasagne

Supermodel Helena Christensen celebrated her dog Kuma's seventh birthday in celebrity style as she treated the pup to a 20-layer lasagne and dressed her in a white lace cape.

The Danish beauty, 54, shared a slew of snaps on Thursday of her Australian Shepherd wearing a party hat and her candle-topped dinner.

Sharing to her 1million followers on Instagram, Helena penned: 'All she wanted for her seventh birthday was a 20-layer lasagne.'

The following day, Helena thanked her fans for the birthday wishes sent to her beloved dog, who she has previously credited for 'saving' her spirit during a 'rough time' in her life.

'Kuma would like to thank everyone for their birthday wishes,' Helena said on Friday. 'She also wants you to know she loves getting dressed up.

'It makes her feel very important and she would like for it to happen more often but her mama refuses to listen to such nonsense.'

Kuma's pink frilly top hat was right in theme for her dog birthday get-up, with her delicate white lace cape tied up with a beautiful satin blue bow at the front.

In a few of the snaps, the dog looks on intently at the perfectly plated dinner in front of her.

Another picture showed the white and brown fur pup on the waterfront while the pair were out for a walk as the sun set on the city.

In February 2021, Helena penned a gushing tribute to her pooch to mark her 5th birthday on Instagram on Tuesday, saying Kuma 'saved my spirit'.

The supermodel celebrated the occasion by sharing a series of throwback snaps with the Australian Shepherd.

Helena wrote: 'This little angel is 5 today. I never had a dog before her and had no idea how much love and joy these four-legged friends bring into our lives.

'Kuma is so smart, loyal, protective, incredibly loving and more than anything, very funny. She makes us laugh all day long.

'I was going through a rough time when we got her and it’s fair to say she pretty much saved my spirit.

'They say we don’t deserve dogs and perhaps that’s true, but I will do my damn best to deserve Kuma every single day she’s with me ♥️'.

In one photo, Helena cosied up to Kuma and even gave her a kiss as she praised her 'smart' and 'loyal' pet.