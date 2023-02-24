Open in App
Elkton, MD
Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver Crossing Elkton Road: State Police

By Zak Failla,

7 days ago
Route 279 near Iron Hill Road in Elkton Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 58-year-old woman is dead after being fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Cecil County on Thursday night.

Elkton resident Lisa Foster has been identified by Maryland State Police investigators as the victim who was killed while crossing Maryland Route 279 overnight, officials said on Friday, Feb. 24.

Shortly before 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack were called to the northbound lanes of Route 279 near Iron Hill Road in Elkton, where there was a reported hit-and-run crash involving a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the investigation determined that Foster was crossing the roadway when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. She was transported by paramedics to Christiana Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the driver who struck Foster did not stop and continued northbound toward Newark, Delaware.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored, possibly dark blue sedan with gray rims and front-end damage from the hit-and-run. Officials noted that the crash is believed to have happened at around 7 p.m., but was not discovered for more than an hour.

Route 279 was closed until around midnight overnight. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or the events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators with the Maryland State Police Crash Team by calling (410) 996-7838.

