Fort Worth Star-Telegram

It’s another boy! New Asian elephant calf arrives at Fort Worth Zoo; name still to come

By David Montesino,

7 days ago

It’s another boy!

Fort Worth Zoo officials proudly announced the arrival of a healthy 37-inch tall, 270-pound male Asian elephant calf. He was born at 2 a.m. Feb. 23.

The calf has not yet been given a name, and his public debut will be announced on the zoo’s social media channels.

He is the fifth calf born in the Fort Worth Zoo, following half-brother Brazos in 2021 ; Belle, his mother, and Bowie in 2013; and aunt Bluebonnet in 1998. The new arrival adds to the three generations of elephants at the zoo, mimicking how herds are established in the wild, according to the zoo.

This is 9-year-old Belle’s first calf, and her pregnancy was closely monitored by zoo staff. Romeo, 30 years old, is the father and has lived in the zoo since 2015.

Mother and baby are doing well and, according to zoo officials, are bonding in the zoo’s elephant habitat.

