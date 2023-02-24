Open in App
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Director Elected to Board of PA Association of County Human Services Administrators

7 days ago

Pat Bokovitz.Photo byCounty of Chester.

Pat Bokovitz, Director of Chester County’s Department of Human Services, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the PA Association of County Human Services Administrators (PACHSA).  

The mission of PACHSA – a statewide organization representing human services administrators, directors, and their counterparts across Pennsylvania – is to improve human services through coordinated efforts by counties. More than three million individuals and families in Pennsylvania turn to counties to meet their human services needs, especially fundamental needs such as food, shelter, and utilities. 

According to PACHSA, human services accounts for up to 60 percent of county budgets across the Commonwealth, with decisions about funding, administration, planning, and delivery of human services being critical components of county government. 

Bokovitz will represent Chester County on the statewide board for a three-year term and is eligible to serve two consecutive terms. 

Learn more at the County of Chester.

