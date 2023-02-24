Open in App
Reno, NV
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Reno-Gazette Journal

Flights canceled at Reno airport due to weather. Here's what we know

By Jason Hidalgo, Reno Gazette Journal,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cmxxl_0kylMWH400

Tuesday update: Reno-Tahoe International Airport is seeing some delayed and canceled flights on Tuesday, though at a much lower rate compared to last week.

Only one arriving and departing flight has been canceled so far — Alaska Air Flight 736, which is supposed to fly in from Seattle at 9:05 a.m. and then depart at 10 a.m. Reno continues to see snowy conditions as a winter storm warning remains in effect for the area.

Here is a list of delayed flights for Reno-Tahoe International Airport and their updated departure and arrival times as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

  • Delta Flight 4470: Departing for Los Angeles at 7:55 a.m.
  • Southwest Flight 648: Departing for Las Vegas at 2:27 p.m.
  • United Flight 4656: Arriving from Denver at 9:28 a.m.
  • United Flight 2311: Arriving from Houston at 12:20 p.m.
  • American Airlines Flight 4227: Arriving from Austin at 1:01 p.m.
  • Southwest Flight 2064: Arriving from Long Beach at 1:52 p.m.
  • JetBlue Flight 942: Arriving from Los Angeles at 3:52 p.m.

For more information, here is a list of all airlines operating flights at Reno-Tahoe International airport and their contact numbers.

ORIGINAL STORY

A blast of wintery weather is affecting flights in and out of Reno’s airport, which is reporting several cancellations and delays on Friday morning.

Just under 50 flights have either been canceled or delayed as of 9 a.m., according to Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Which Reno flights are being canceled or delayed?

The Reno airport is already seeing 34 flight cancellations and 14 flight delays — numbers that could go even higher as U.S. airports deal with thousands of flight disruptions from massive winter storms sweeping across the country.

Disruptions typically get worse throughout the day during large storm events as coast-to-coast disruptions trigger a domino effect of missed flights and connections at airports nationwide.

“Flight cancellations, delays or diversions are decisions made by airlines and/or each pilot in command, with safety being the top priority,” said Stacey Sunday, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority spokesperson, in an emailed response.

Southwest has been especially affected by the flight disruptions. The airline accounted for 26 flight cancellations as well as three delayed flights in and out of Reno.

Other airlines experiencing flight disruptions with air service to and from Reno include United, Delta, American, Jetblue and Alaska.

How do I know if my flight is canceled or delayed?

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is working around the clock to keep runways clear, according to Sunday. The airport is splitting its team into two 12-person shifts to allow for 24/7 snow removal, Sunday added.

Sunday also advised passengers to either contact or sign up for up-to-the-minute alerts with their specific airline for more information about their flights. Passengers can also check Reno-Tahoe International Airport’s official flight update page online , Sunday said.

“If it’s looking like your flight is still a go, we recommend arriving at least two hours prior to your flight,” Sunday said. “And if you plan on parking, check our real-time parking availability tool .”

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Flights canceled at Reno airport due to weather. Here's what we know

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
Shooting, standoff at Nevada’s Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel leads to woman’s arrest
Dayton, NV10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
46-year-old New York man dies on mountain at California ski resort, officials say
South Lake Tahoe, CA14 hours ago
Long-Awaited New Cracker Barrel Opening to be Delayed “A Few Months” Due to Weather
Reno, NV2 days ago
Pedestrian killed crossing US 50 in east Carson City
Carson City, NV20 hours ago
5 Dead, Including Patient, In Medical Flight Crash In Nevada
Stagecoach, NV1 day ago
Heavy snow crushes buildings in the foothills and Sierra
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
Watch Completely Unprepared Drivers Slide Around in the Snow Near Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA3 days ago
NTSB: Care Flight plane broke apart mid-air shortly after taking off from Reno
Reno, NV4 days ago
Heavy snow causes warehouse to collapse in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe, CA2 days ago
NTSB says plane fell apart mid-air before crashing near Reno, killing 5
Reno, NV4 days ago
Air Ambulance Crashes In Nevada
Stagecoach, NV5 days ago
Skier identified in fatal South Lake Tahoe accident
South Lake Tahoe, CA1 day ago
Five victims killed in Care Flight plane crash identified by Washoe County coroner
Reno, NV4 days ago
Brothers of pilot killed in Nevada plane crash mourn tragic loss
Reno, NV3 days ago
Five killed after air medical flight headed to Salt Lake City crashes outside of Reno
Salt Lake City, UT6 days ago
5 people killed in northern Nevada Care Flight crash
Stagecoach, NV6 days ago
Avalanche buries 2 stories of Olympic Valley apartment building
Olympic Valley, CA2 days ago
Governor Lombardo Orders State Government Offices Closed in Northern Nevada
Carson City, NV4 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Nevada
Reno, NV7 days ago
Family, friends identify victims of Care Flight crash
Reno, NV5 days ago
State police react to 36 car pileup, prepare for difficult two days
Reno, NV3 days ago
School delays and cancellations for Tuesday, February 28
Carson City, NV5 days ago
Body of missing Dayton woman found in remote part of Douglas County
Dayton, NV4 days ago
Oregon woman wins $3.2 million playing penny slots at Carson Valley casino
Minden, NV9 days ago
Dayton Woman Missing, Last Seen in Smith Valley Area
Dayton, NV7 days ago
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Ask for Help Locating Missing Elderly Man
Gardnerville, NV3 days ago
Washoe County Deputies Revive Three Women Overdosing on Fentanyl
Reno, NV8 days ago
2 pounds of meth seized in Silver Springs, 4 arrested
Silver Springs, NV4 days ago
Arrests and Bookings January 16 through 22
Fallon, NV9 days ago
Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing 14-year-old
Carson City, NV6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy