Dad wins SC lottery jackpot — and gives son a big surprise. He was ‘tickled to death’

By Simone Jasper,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tj70d_0kylLICL00

A man won big in the South Carolina lottery — and treated his son to a major surprise.

The dad paid off his son’s mortgage and still had some of the prize money left for himself, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

“My son’s tickled to death,” the winner said in a Feb. 24 news release.

The man hit the jackpot after he tried his luck on the Red Cherry Tripler game. Officials said he spent $10 to buy the winning scratch-off ticket from 357 Redi Mart in Lyman, roughly 15 miles west of Spartanburg.

It turns out, his ticket beat 1-in-900,000 odds to score a $300,000 prize.

“My heart like to have jumped out of my chest,” the lucky lottery player told officials as he recalled the big win.

The winner — who hasn’t been publicly identified — kept $208,500 after taxes and later won a smaller $1,000 prize, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

It’s not the first time a jackpot winner planned to help a family member . Earlier in February, officials in North Carolina said a mom wanted to pay for some of her son’s law school expenses after getting richer, McClatchy News reported.

