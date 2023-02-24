Open in App
Topeka, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

Victim identified in deadly Topeka garage fire

By Courtney Gehrke,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AL6sI_0kylJIz500

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) – The Topeka Fire Department has identified the victim who died in a garage fire Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 56-year-old Jennifer Bowers, of Meriden, died in the fire at 1435 NW Jackson Street, according to the fire department. The cause remains under investigation.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl show clocks more FCC complaints than Sam Smith’s ‘Satanic Mass’ at the Grammys

Crews were originally called to the fire behind a home around 2:08 a.m. Thursday. They found fire and smoke coming from a detached garage, according to TFD. While trying to put out the fire, they discovered Bowers inside. She was pronounced dead on scene. The garage was a make-shift residence, and Bowers was living there, the TFD said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Topeka, KS newsLocal Topeka, KS
Topeka man not guilty in 2020 woman’s shooting death
Topeka, KS4 hours ago
Wanted Topeka man arrested after stand off
Topeka, KS1 day ago
Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
Carbondale, KS23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tractor trailer drags SUV along Kansas City interstate
Kansas City, KS21 hours ago
Escaped juvenile from Sedgwick County in custody
Wichita, KS2 days ago
New reward offered for missing Prairie Village mom
Prairie Village, KS1 day ago
Missing cat found 1,400 miles from home in Prairie Village
Prairie Village, KS21 hours ago
Truck carrying excavator crashes into overpass in KCK
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
KCKPD looking for vehicle after 18-year-old is killed
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Jury convicts Kansas City man of murdering 3 people
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Multiple officers shot, police still in standoff at 23rd, Blue Ridge
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Mission no longer partnering with Unleashed Pet Rescue
Mission, KS2 hours ago
Topeka woman sentenced in shooting death of Wichita boyfriend
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Lawrence man pleads ‘no contest’ to crime witnessed by police
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
KU police investigate death of student on campus
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Woman arrested after fentanyl, other drugs found in Manhattan traffic stop
Manhattan, KS2 days ago
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in KCMO Tuesday
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Lansing High School students learn dangers of fentanyl after freshman’s death
Lansing, KS1 day ago
Topeka man receives prison time for DUI crash that left woman seriously injured
Topeka, KS4 days ago
Lawrence to create pallet shelter village to help homeless
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Lawrence woman hospitalized following rear-end collision on KC highway
Lawrence, KS5 days ago
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Topeka, KS3 days ago
KC Crime Stoppers: Brandy Coff
Kansas City, KS3 days ago
Manhattan teen arrested following alleged arson attempt
Manhattan, KS4 days ago
KU student found dead in dorm room
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Topeka promotes two cops who sued city
Topeka, KS4 days ago
University of Kansas student found dead in dormitory
Lawrence, KS3 days ago
Two hospitalized after car flips on icy Emporia interstate
Emporia, KS5 days ago
Kansas City man’s death ruled a homicide 4 months later
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Man charged in deaths of KC officer, man appears in court
Kansas City, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy