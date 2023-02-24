Stamford elementary schools highlight Black and Latin American cultures through children's books

Elementary schools in Stamford are highlighting Black and Latin American cultures through children's books.

Stamford Public Schools received books featuring Black and Latin American traditions for each kindergarten through third grade class thanks to a state grant.

"It's important for children to be able to see themselves reflected in the things they read, which will hopefully give them confidence throughout their lives," said Rep. Hubert Delany.

One of the books is titled, "I Love My Kinky Hair!"

Stamford mother Nadene McKenzie-Reid wrote the book. Her daughter, Carlee Reid, illustrated it.

McKenzie-Reid says her daughter inspired the story because it was hard to find children's books that featured characters with hair like her daughter's.

The two read the book to students at Roxbury Elementary School Friday.

Students told News 12 the story's message is important.

"Don't judge a book by its cover," Adele Philips said.