Tom Cruise to Reunite With James Corden for Final Night of 'Late Late Show'

James Corden 's final episode ofthe Late Late Show is fast approaching, and to celebrate the show's groundbreaking run, it's bringing in a familiar and suave face for one final epic sketch -- the one and only Tom Cruise .

CBS announced on Friday that the Top Gun: Maverick star and the 44-year-old late-night host will reunite for one final, over-the-top sketch slated to air during a primetime special, The Last Last Late Late Show , which will air at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, April 27.

In that primetime special, Corden and Cruise will take part in a musical performance during The Lion King at the famed Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. In a photo provided by CBS, it appears Corden and Cruise playthe iconic duo Timon and Pumbaa for their Lion King performance. The one-night only cameo went down Thursday night.

Additional details are forthcoming, but fans can expect an epic reunion for that primetime special, which will immediately be followed by the final broadcast of The Late Late Show .

The network will soon announce more megastars set to join Corden during the final two months of his show, which, in the near decade it aired on CBS, attracted millions with segments like the popular series "Carpool Karaoke" and "Crosswalk the Musical," to name a few.

Corden and Cruise go way back, as friends and collaborators for segments on his show,including one in 2018 where they went skydiving together .

Back in May,Corden announced, in a tearful monologue , that he'd signed on to do one more season of The Late Late Show , and then would be exiting the series, which he's hosted since March 2015.

Less than a week after that announcement, Cruise appeared on the show and used the in-studio appearance as an opportunity to poke fun atCorden's impending departure .

After Corden checked in on him in his green room, Cruise took the opportunity to throw in a friendly jab.

"James! It's such a privilege to be here, and I'm sorry about the news," a smiling Cruise shared. "I'm sorry you got fired."

