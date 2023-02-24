2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Risk of Fire

"
More than two million Cosori brand air fryers are being voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer for potential fire risks. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the machines, which were distributed widely across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, were a threat due to reports of wires overheating and fires. The agency called for an immediate stoppage in use of the Cosori air fryers. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com," the agency wrote in its recall announcement
. More than 200 instances of fire, melting, smoking and burning have been reported, including 23 incidents of minor property damage and 10 people receiving minor injuries as a result of the defect. The overheating is being linked to faulty wire connections. The impacted batch of fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 and include multiple models in both the 3.7 quart and 5.8 quart sizes. Consumers can locate their product model number on the bottom label as well as on the user manual and check them against the CPSC list
