Sioux City, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Lionel

By Mallory SmithLiz Roop,

7 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Lionel, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, black cat. He was found on the 1000 block of Rock Street. The shelter says he’s super friendly and gets along great with other cats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WkeF8_0kylGebG00

They also say black cats are actually good luck so Lionel could be the perfect, cuddly good luck charm for someone.

Lionel is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

