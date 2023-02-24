Stray of the Day: Meet Lionel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Lionel, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, black cat. He was found on the 1000 block of Rock Street. The shelter says he’s super friendly and gets along great with other cats.

They also say black cats are actually good luck so Lionel could be the perfect, cuddly good luck charm for someone.

Lionel is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

