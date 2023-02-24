Community reflects on one year since Russia invaded Ukraine

Feb. 24 marks the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Erie businesses involved in donations to the country are reacting to the year-long support from the community.

Yuriy Ostapayak of Logistics Plus Inc. says no one suspected help from around the nation to last for a year and he says it looks like it could last for another year.

Ostapayak said over the last year, there has been no “help fatigue” within the community as they continue to receive donations for Ukraine. He added that donations have been seasonal with warm clothes and canned foods.

Now, Ostapayak said donations involve more medicine, generators and battery packs.

“Ukraine still needs their support and there are hundreds of people dying every single day and they’re still very fierce fighting. We’ve come this far and need that continued support and I think that the world has been responding in that way,” said Yuriy Ostapayak, COO, Logistics Plus Inc.

The COO asks the Erie community to not forget about Ukraine and to continue donating.

