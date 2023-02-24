New KoP Indoor Adventure Site Opens; Owner Calls It a Place He Wishes He Had When Raising Kids

Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park has opened in King of Prussia. Photo by Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park at Facebook.

Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park — a new indoor mecca of energy-burning, high-tech entertainment — recently opened its doors in King of Prussia , reported Franki Rudnesky for Philly Voice.

The inside amusement park, part of a Connecticut chain, gained TikTok fame from an obstacle course similar to that of the TV game show Wipeout. The ninja-style challenge has large moving parts like slides, log rolls, and a “sucker punch” wall for participants to navigate.

In addition, the 37,000-square-foot venue has a wide variety of rides, games, and virtual reality experiences.

Visitors can choose to ride on twisting 20-foot-tall slides, enjoy a virtual-reality roller coaster, or check out a spinning gyroscope tumbler developed by NASA .

Some of its more traditional attractions include:

Black-light laser tag

An arcade with over 30 games

Themed party rooms

Younger guests can enjoy the trampolines, climb the three-story jungle gym, or play in a designated toddler area.

“We built Thrillz to be the engaging place we wished we had when we were raising our two kids,” said Rob Cannon, who co-owns the parks with his wife, Lisa.