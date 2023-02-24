Open in App
King Of Prussia, PA
MONTCO.Today

New KoP Indoor Adventure Site Opens; Owner Calls It a Place He Wishes He Had When Raising Kids

7 days ago

Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park has opened in King of Prussia.Photo byThrillz High Flying Adventure Park at Facebook.

Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park — a new indoor mecca of energy-burning, high-tech entertainment — recently opened its doors in King of Prussia, reported Franki Rudnesky for Philly Voice.

The inside amusement park, part of a Connecticut chain, gained TikTok fame from an obstacle course similar to that of the TV game show Wipeout. The ninja-style challenge has large moving parts like slides, log rolls, and a “sucker punch” wall for participants to navigate.

In addition, the 37,000-square-foot venue has a wide variety of rides, games, and virtual reality experiences.

Visitors can choose to ride on twisting 20-foot-tall slides, enjoy a virtual-reality roller coaster, or check out a spinning gyroscope tumbler developed by NASA.

Some of its more traditional attractions include:

  • Black-light laser tag
  • An arcade with over 30 games
  • Themed party rooms

Younger guests can enjoy the trampolines, climb the three-story jungle gym, or play in a designated toddler area.

“We built Thrillz to be the engaging place we wished we had when we were raising our two kids,” said Rob Cannon, who co-owns the parks with his wife, Lisa.

Read more about Thrillz, 555 Henderson Road, King of Prussia, at Philly Voice.

