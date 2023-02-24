Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texans to rally for Ukraine at Capitol on anniversary of Russia’s invasion

By Ryan Chandler,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dcgf_0kylDj7W00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texans are invited to a rally for peace in Ukraine at the Texas Capitol Friday afternoon, marking one year since Russia invaded the country.

The group Nonviolent Austin is hosting the rally in front of the Texas State Capitol on the 11th Street and Congress Avenue sidewalk from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We support peace in Ukraine through negotiation, and work for a groundswell of global citizens to pull the world back from proxy wars and nuclear brinkmanship,” organizer Jim Crosby said.

The organizers will provide free bamboo flag poles and encourage attendees to bring their own Ukrainian flags.

In a separate event, former Vice President Mike Pence will speak about the war at UT Austin’s Clements Center for National Security. His team called it a “major foreign policy address.”

This story will be updated.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
‘Chaos’: Matthew, Camila McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that experienced ‘severe’ turbulence
Austin, TX4 hours ago
Gov. Abbott talks school choice in Amarillo at ‘Parent Empowerment Night’
Amarillo, TX18 hours ago
’21 for 21′: Hundreds join Uvalde survivors at Texas Capitol to call for gun safety
Uvalde, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trump heading to Iowa this month to talk education
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to come to Amarillo for Thursday’s ‘Parent Empowerment Night’
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
7 injured after Lufthansa flight experiences ‘severe’ turbulence, diverts to DC
Austin, TX1 day ago
AAA reports that Texas continues to have lowest gas price average in United States
Austin, TX1 day ago
Children’s bamboo plates recalled over toxic materials
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Foster children sleeping in jails, ERs amid foster family shortage
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Rockdale ISD adopts 4-day school week
Rockdale, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy