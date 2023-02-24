South Brunswick police car totaled by alleged distracted driver during traffic stop

A South Brunswick, New Jersey police car was totaled after an alleged distracted driver crashed into it late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. when South Brunswick Police Officer Sean Roberts was conducting a traffic stop for a truck on Route 1.

While the officer was talking to the truck driver, a passing car smashed into the back of his patrol car, spinning it out in the middle of the road.

The vehicle a 2015 Volkswagen ended up in the lane of travel facing the wrong way with air bags deployed. Officer Roberts rushed to help the driver and notified dispatch.

Police say the driver, George Eckert, 47, had failed to stay in his lane and struck the rear of the 2018 Ford Explorer police vehicle.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the crash, but the driver was issued a careless driving summons.

Chief Raymond Hayducka said, "PFC Roberts followed his training and made a passenger-side approach on his car stop which prevented this from being much worse. We were lucky last night, a patrol car was destroyed but no one is injured. Drivers must pay attention and move over."

