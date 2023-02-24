Open in App
Immokalee, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Known drug dealer arrested in Collier County

By Kaitlyn Snook,

7 days ago
Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics Bureau arrested a known drug dealer in Immokalee Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., detectives observed 32-year-old Marwin Griffin Jr. hand cocaine to another man in exchange for money on the 300 block of South 2nd Street.

Griffin is a convicted felon who was out on bond on a cocaine trafficking arrest from last year.

Detectives saw Griffin reach into a red barbecue grill that was next to him and hand cocaine to 44-year-old Constantino Ramos.

A search of the barbecue grill turned up a backpack with 27 grams of crack cocaine inside.

Griffin is charged with sale of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Ramos was also taken into custody and booked on a felony charge of cocaine possession.

