Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

CEENTA patients with UnitedHealthcare insurance may be out-of-network soon

By Jason Stoogenke,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJU1M_0kylA9Rg00

Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates and UnitedHealthcare will be ending their relationship in the middle of May after the parties couldn’t agree on a new contract.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke says here’s what it means for you: If you have United and want to go to CEENTA from May 15 on, CEENTA won’t be in-network anymore. So you’ll have two choices: pay out of pocket or find new ENT doctors.

A patient told Stoogenke the doctor’s office sent her a message, saying “supply and staffing costs” have gone up a lot, but that United wants to reimburse the provider less, not more. The note goes on to say that “ultimately it was decided that the best path forward was to end our relationship.”

RELATED:

United told Stoogenke, “CEENTA is demanding a more than 15% rate increase over the next two years despite already having some of the highest costs in the state compared to physician groups providing similar services. We have negotiated in good faith and are proposing rate increases to help ensure CEENTA continues to be fairly reimbursed. We await CEENTA’s first counterproposal since issuing a notice in December to end our contract.”

This may sound familiar. Stoogenke has reported on two other contract disputes involving United and Charlotte doctors in the last few years.

First, United and Providence Anesthesiology Associates couldn’t agree on a new contract back in 2020 . What makes that situation even more complicated is Novant Health contracts exclusively with Providence Anesthesiology Associates for all anesthesiology at Novant’s Charlotte locations.

So now, if you have United and have surgery at a Novant facility specifically in Charlotte, you don’t have any in-network anesthesiologists to choose from.

Second, United and CaroMont Health have a contract in place right now, but it expires April 1 and they’re having trouble agreeing on a new one for after that.

If you have United specifically through your employer and you use certain CaroMont facilities, including the Regional Medical Center, you would have to pay out-of-network prices or switch doctors starting in April. Emergencies would still be in-network.

(WATCH BELOW: Local woman battles insurance provider to get money for daughter’s recommended care)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
CMS delays opening of new school meant to ease overcrowding
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
OMB founder gives update on $18M investment for new locations
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Apple closes store at Northlake Mall
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Novant Health strikes $320M deal to buy Lake Norman Regional, Davis Regional hospitals
Statesville, NC1 day ago
‘Watch Charlotte Grow’: A history of rising prices in the Queen City
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Charlotte woman celebrates $1 million scratch-off prize
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Wells Fargo to close Charlotte-area branch, two others in NC in consolidation move
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Charlotte animal shelter needs help amid capacity issues, Facebook hack
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Developer snaps up 25 acres near Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
Man in Charlotte wins $1 million off $25 scratch-off
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
‘I’m stuck’: Multiple renters complain about Main Street Renewal
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘Cozzie’ Watkins, prominent Charlotte democratic community leader, dies
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
WBTV investigation finds salvage, flood cars for sale on dealership website
Shelby, NC3 days ago
Thousands of dollars seized from luggage at Charlotte-Douglas Airport
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
CFD: Firefighters respond to large structure fire in northeast Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Police crackdown on street takeovers in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Dilworth couple says Charlotte Water project damaged home; files lawsuit
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
York County company says AI tech can help catch street takeovers
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Denver, NC woman headed to Wheel of Fortune this Wednesday
Denver, NC5 days ago
This is the Best Barbecue Local in Charlotte, According to Yelp Reviews
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Parent-Child Plus Program helps kids in Charlotte develop early love of reading
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
LKN mansion from ‘Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’ hits market
Cornelius, NC3 hours ago
Meet the pizza pro behind Geno D’s
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Family of Shanquella Robinson holds rally in Washington, says investigation is in U.S. hands
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Town of Davidson pushes back on MEDIC’s new response time plan
Davidson, NC23 hours ago
Birkdale Village project takes a hit as Huntersville’s planning board declines to give nod
Huntersville, NC2 days ago
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
Greensboro, NC6 days ago
Action 9: Watch out for scammers who say you won workers’ comp money
Norwood, NC23 hours ago
TRACKING: Line of storms with strong winds on Friday, tornado watch issued
Shelby, NC2 hours ago
Carolina Panthers hosting first high school football game at Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy