PHRIENDS Murder Mystery comes to Mohegan Pennsylvania

Interactive murder mystery event with a “Friends” twist comes to Mohegan Pennsylvania in April

WILKES-BARRE — Saturday, April 15, the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania hosts an evening of entertainment known as “PHRIENDS: The One That’s Parody – Interactive Murder Mystery Show.” This 13+ event invites the audience to become a part of the action during a 90-minute murder mystery with a “Friends” TV Series theme.

Guests to this special interactive event will be tasked with following clues, interrogating suspects and more fun. Tickets are available now for $35.00, available online through EventBrite . The mystery begins at 8:00 p.m.

It’s been a few years since everyone’s favorite group of “Friends” have all been together at the same time, but this calls for a celebration! Gunther has successfully opened a chain of cafes and his six best customers have taken a trip down to Pennsylvania for the grand opening of “Perk Place.”

The party isn’t all fun and games, however. Ross and Rachel are on a break…again, some unexpected guests cause tension for Monica and Chandler, Phoebe is having issues finding a babysitter for her nieces and nephew and….is someone actually trying to SHARE food with Joey?! Before the night is out, someone might be a victim of some “friendly” fire. …No one told you death was gonna be this way.

There will be several opportunities to take selfies with the characters (and a fun race to see who can get them all first), hidden clues, and even an opportunity to get your mug shot. Once the performance begins, you will become part of the action as you play detective and try to solve the mystery.

This fun-filled event coming to Mohegan PA will also have cocktails and other drinks available for purchase. For more information, guests can also visit WithOutaCue.com .