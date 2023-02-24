Open in App
Quakertown, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Quakertown Girl Scout Sells Popular Sweets Out of “Original Cookie Cabin”

7 days ago

The local Girl Scout has been creative in her selling methods.Photo by6abc

A Bucks County Girl Scout has made herself into a young entrepreneur after creating a location for her to sell her group’s popular cookies. Alicia Vitarelli reported on the local girl for 6abc.

Kenzie Keefe, a Brownie Scout from Quakertown, worked with her parents to great her own “Original Cookie Cabin”, a small structure where she sells the Girl Scout’s popular boxes of cookies.

Customers can drive right up to the creative cabin and buy as many cookies as they wish.

“We wrap the cookies and get them their order,” Kenzie said.

Kenzie’s father, Robert, felt that the cabin would draw a lot of people in during the season when sales are up.

“We were sitting in the garage and we wanted to do something different,” he said. “We wanted to do a cabin. The Original Cookie Cabin.”

Read more about Keefe’s successful selling methods at 6abc.

