Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
ABC 10 News KGTV

SDPD: Off-duty officer arrested in Mira Mesa domestic violence incident

By Jermaine Ong,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5JuU_0kyl8Qa900

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police officer was arrested in connection with a reported domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty, the police department stated Friday.

SDPD officials said officers were dispatched to an area of Mira Mesa at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident.

Following a preliminary investigation by officers, Officer James Walker was arrested on domestic violence-related charges.

Walker was booked into San Diego County Jail, officials said.

SDPD officials confirmed Walker “has been suspended and his peace officer powers removed pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations. Both investigations will be handled by SDPD. SDPD will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

No additional details on the incident were released.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Man stabbed multiple times near downtown San Diego, suspect arrested
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
Vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash that killed 21-year-old
Fallbrook, CA21 hours ago
East County student arrested after attack on staff member
El Cajon, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man killed in Fairmount Park suspected hit-run ID'd
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Man hurt while trying to stop potential car thief in Point Loma
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Deputies search for vandals who hit six different locations in Ramona
Ramona, CA1 day ago
Autopsy Finds Dead Inmate Was Homicide Victim Due to ‘Ineffective Delivery’ of Care
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Beloved drag performer critically injured in Fallbrook crash
Fallbrook, CA21 hours ago
San Diego man gets 20-year federal prison term for running meth operation
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Medical Examiner: SD Central Jail inmate's in-custody death ruled homicide
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Suspect arrested for murdering an Imperial Valley woman
San Diego, CA2 days ago
San Diego Sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to cocaine possession on jail property
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Driver, 95, suffers serious injuries in Mission Valley head-on collision
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
Family grieves man hit and killed outside disabled car on SR-78 in Vista
Vista, CA2 days ago
2 drivers involved in suspected road rage incident, crash on SR-125
Spring Valley, CA1 day ago
18-Year-Old Driver Who Hit Parked CHP Cruiser on Interstate 8 Dies of Injuries
La Mesa, CA1 day ago
2 drivers injured in head-on collision
San Diego, CA8 hours ago
$5,000 reward offered in 2019 San Diego murder case
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in San Carlos Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
El Cajon, CA3 days ago
La Mesa teen accused of using dad's gun to make online threat against a teacher
La Mesa, CA3 days ago
Man hit, killed in Mission Valley crash identified
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Imperial Beach school forced to lock down after report of gun on campus
Imperial Beach, CA2 days ago
Driver sought in fatal Fairmount Park hit-run
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Man charged by SD prosecutors with taking over $5M in COVID relief money
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
SDPD to hold public meetings on 'smart streetlights,' license-plate readers
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Tijuana man charged for alleged meth, fentanyl trafficking at border
San Diego, CA3 days ago
EPD Holding DUI Checkpoint March 2
Escondido, CA3 days ago
Off-duty SDPD officer arrested
San Diego, CA7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy