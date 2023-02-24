SDPD: Off-duty officer arrested in Mira Mesa domestic violence incident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego Police officer was arrested in connection with a reported domestic violence incident that occurred while he was off-duty, the police department stated Friday.

SDPD officials said officers were dispatched to an area of Mira Mesa at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident.

Following a preliminary investigation by officers, Officer James Walker was arrested on domestic violence-related charges.

Walker was booked into San Diego County Jail, officials said.

SDPD officials confirmed Walker “has been suspended and his peace officer powers removed pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations. Both investigations will be handled by SDPD. SDPD will continue to hold its officers to the highest standards.”

No additional details on the incident were released.