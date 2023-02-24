Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

Hwy. 5 closed at the Grapevine due to snow. Traffic to Los Angeles rerouted to Hwy. 101

By John Lynch,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C03z3_0kyl6J0O00

Drivers traveling south on Interstate 5 toward Los Angeles were forced to find alternate routes Friday after the Grapevine was closed due to snow from the the intense winter storm moving across California.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol closed the highway through the Tejon Pass “due to significant snow fall and poor visibility,” Caltrans’ District 7 said via Twitter.

The duration of the I-5 closure was unknown as of 3:51 a.m., Caltrans tweeted.

“(Highway) 101 is the only viable alternate route,” Caltrans said on Twitter, meaning heavier traffic could be expected along the Central Coast through San Luis Obispo County, which itself was experiencing heavy rains from the storm.

The closure of California’s busiest north-south route was one of many across the state.

Many highways in the Sierra Nevada were closed or facing chain restrictions, along with others in the Bay Area and around Sacramento.

For the latest information on closures, drives should consult Caltrans’ road conditions network .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Cuyama Valley groundwater plan approved. What does this mean for Big Carrot?
Santa Barbara, CA5 hours ago
New storm to bring more rain, snow to Southland
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
1 injured after shooting on 110 Freeway in Carson
Carson, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Bernardino Mountains: Highway 18 escorts suspended again
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
SoCal storm knocked down massive trees, swept away vehicles, cut off power to thousands
Burbank, CA4 days ago
Hundreds of Irvine Unified students stranded for days at science camps in snow-covered mountains
Irvine, CA4 days ago
Storm sweeps motorhomes into Los Angeles-area river
Castaic, CA5 days ago
Rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties from the weekend storm are impressive
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Southern California’s wild winter in photos
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
California weather phenomenon; What is happening in California?
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Thousands Without Power Due to Massive Winter Storm
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Snow in Santa Clarita, a sight for residents to see
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Erratic storm patterns in Cajon Pass make it challenging for drivers
Fontana, CA7 days ago
Storms cause 20-car pile-up near San Bernandino
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
See the Impressive Three-Day Rainfall Totals Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Western storm is bringing conditions the area hasn't seen in years
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Tree Falls Onto Roof Of Saugus Home Due To Storm
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago
Recovery efforts underway after multiple motorhomes swept away at RV Park in Castaic
Castaic, CA4 days ago
Magic Mountain Closes As Snow Begins To Fall North Of Los Angeles; Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood Staying Open
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Historic Snow On The Hollywood Sign In Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Semi Tractor Trailer Goes Through The Center Divider On Southbound I-15
Victorville, CA9 days ago
Mountain Lion Struck, Killed on 118 Freeway
Simi Valley, CA7 days ago
Amber Alert deactivated after 2 kids safely located in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago
Tragic Accident in Ventura County Claims Life of Young Woman Filming Snapchat Video
Camarillo, CA6 days ago
Man arrested following stabbing in Cabazon
Cabazon, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy