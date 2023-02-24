Hwy. 5 closed at the Grapevine due to snow. Traffic to Los Angeles rerouted to Hwy. 101

Drivers traveling south on Interstate 5 toward Los Angeles were forced to find alternate routes Friday after the Grapevine was closed due to snow from the the intense winter storm moving across California.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol closed the highway through the Tejon Pass “due to significant snow fall and poor visibility,” Caltrans’ District 7 said via Twitter.

The duration of the I-5 closure was unknown as of 3:51 a.m., Caltrans tweeted.

“(Highway) 101 is the only viable alternate route,” Caltrans said on Twitter, meaning heavier traffic could be expected along the Central Coast through San Luis Obispo County, which itself was experiencing heavy rains from the storm.

The closure of California’s busiest north-south route was one of many across the state.

Many highways in the Sierra Nevada were closed or facing chain restrictions, along with others in the Bay Area and around Sacramento.

For the latest information on closures, drives should consult Caltrans’ road conditions network .