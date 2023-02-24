Open in App
Bucks County, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Water from Lake Nockamixon to be Released into Another Bucks County Creek

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SK56v_0kyl5pqV00
Nockamixon State Park, pictured above, will release waters into Bucks County.Photo byNockamixon State Park

A nearby lake will be releasing waters into a Bucks County creek in order to ensure a popular event continues without issue. Staff reporters from the Pennsylvania Pressroom wrote about the upcoming release.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is planning to release water from Lake Nockamixon into Tohickon Creek once again in March for the popular annual boating event.

Whitewater boating enthusiasts will converge on the Bucks County creek on March 18 and 19, when the release is scheduled.

Releases usually happen on a semi-annual basis. Normally on the third weekend in March as well as the first weekend in November. These releases provide suitable whitewater boating conditions through Ralph Stover State Park each day from 9 AM – 4 PM.

The water releases consisting of millions of gallons of water will start at 4 AM each day. They are eagerly awaited by numerous whitewater paddling enthusiasts, and they never fail to draw skilled kayakers and canoeists along with occasional rafters from across the Northeastern United States.

Most paddlers launch their crafts at Ralph Stover State Park near Pipersville. From there, they travel around four miles along Tohickon Creek to meet its junction with the Delaware River at Point Pleasant.

Read more about the boating event at the Pennsylvania Pressroom.

