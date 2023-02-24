Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man convicted for murder of Demetri Swann

By Deja Studdard,

7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Dalton has been convicted of the 2021 murder of Demetri Swann, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Mr. Swann is the victim of a malicious act of gun violence,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “This resolution reflects justice, and we will continue to hold individuals accountable should they threaten the safety of the community.”

In addition to the murder conviction, Dalton was also convicted of carrying a handgun without a license. The conviction comes after a three day jury trial.

Man, juvenile arrested after deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side

The murder occurred on April 14, 2021, when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a person shot in the 900 block of N. Tuxedo St. When the officers arrived they saw Swann in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.

22-year-old Swann was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dalton, and a 13-year-old juvenile were caught by surveillance footage that showed them walking away from the alley and fleeing the area in a black vehicle. The same footage also picks up on audible gunshots.

63-year-old dead, 2 others wounded after violent night on Indy’s near east side

A search warrant was issued for the residence where Dalton was taken into custody, the car, and his backpack. The murder weapons were recovered from his bag.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

This marks the 12th murder conviction of the year.

