Open in App
Jamison, PA
See more from this location?
BUCKSCO.Today

Jamison-Based Brewery Releases New Beer with a Twist of Tropical Fruits

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLHfh_0kyl527V00
The brewery has become known for their constant releases of new beers.Photo byWarwick Farm Brewing

A Bucks County brewery has just announced a new beer with a fruity flavor profile that will be a new favorite for craft beer lovers.

Warwick Farm Brewing, located at 800 Almshouse Road in Jamison, has released their latest beer, “The Revenge”. A hazy India Pale Ale (IPA), combines the flavors of tropical fruits with a hoppy beer to create a unique and bright brew.

“We fermented it with a thiolized yeast strain that produces mango and guava flavors from interacting with hop oils,” the brewery said online.

“Our Simcoe was used in the dry-hop and produces an intense stonefruit and grapefruit zest flavor.”

This latest brew is one of many that the Jamison brewery has created for the winter.

“Never Mind the Beer: Bitter Bollocks”, an English ale whose name is an homage to punk rock legends The Sex Pistols’ sole studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, was released in December. Not soon after came the release of “Cabin Fever”, a milk stout beer.

Learn more about this new beer and more at warwickfarmbrewing.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bucks County, PA newsLocal Bucks County, PA
Bucks County Brewery Brings Back Popular Beer, With Specialty Glasses to Celebrate
Croydon, PA1 day ago
This Bucks County Dining Spot was Listed as the Best Italian Restaurant in Pennsylvania
Lower Southampton Township, PA1 day ago
Sellersville Beer Garden to Celebrate Grand Opening with Four-Day St. Patrick’s Day Festivities
Sellersville, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Popular Newtown Restaurant to Host Fun Festivities for Colorful Indian Holiday
Newtown, PA2 days ago
New Pub, Restaurant in Doylestown Prepares to Open its Doors for Residents and Visitors
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
Doylestown Native Pink Places Nearby River in Spotlight on ‘Drew Barrymore Show’
Doylestown, PA5 hours ago
This New Morrisville Cafe is a Great Place for Both Listeners and Players of Jazz Music
Morrisville, PA4 days ago
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Traditional Estate Built in Late 1700s in Sellersville
Sellersville, PA12 hours ago
New Doylestown Restaurant Opens Its Doors, Offering Authentic Middle Eastern Fare
Doylestown, PA4 days ago
Philadelphia Sandwich Shop Coming to a Surprising Location in Bucks County
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Bucks County Country Club Undergoes Massive Restoration Project to Preserve Property
Bensalem Township, PA21 hours ago
CEO of Several Bucks County Healthcare Groups Listed on Philadelphia’s Power 101
Philadelphia, PA5 hours ago
Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2023 Power List Finds Firstrust’s Tim Abell Quite Able
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
These are the Ten Black-owned Philadelphia Restaurants NBA.com Says Should Not Be Missed
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Warrington Wellness Center to Host Grand Opening Over the Course of Several Days
Warrington Township, PA3 days ago
Montco Officials ‘Flip the Switch’ on Oaks Expo Center and Its Solar Array
Oaks, PA4 days ago
VFTCB’s Mike Bowman Named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s Power 101 List
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Doylestown Native Returns to the Area for Shows Supporting Her Latest Hit Album
Doylestown, PA4 days ago
Before Black-History Month Slips Away: One Additional Business Worth Your Patronage
Lancaster, PA4 days ago
Several Bucks County Organizations Team Up to Combat Local Homelessness
Doylestown, PA3 days ago
Bucks County Students Have a Bloody-Good Time Doing Forensic Research Projects
Warminster, PA12 hours ago
Richboro Florists Create Wreath to Honor Fallen Philadelphia Police Officer
Richboro, PA3 days ago
Bucks County Authorities Hope to Come Closer to Solving Cold Case Six Decades Old
Doylestown, PA4 days ago
Doylestown Health Signs Collaboration Agreement to Improve Access to Local Care
Doylestown, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy