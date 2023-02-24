Jamison-Based Brewery Releases New Beer with a Twist of Tropical Fruits

The brewery has become known for their constant releases of new beers. Photo by Warwick Farm Brewing

A Bucks County brewery has just announced a new beer with a fruity flavor profile that will be a new favorite for craft beer lovers.

Warwick Farm Brewing , located at 800 Almshouse Road in Jamison , has released their latest beer, “The Revenge”. A hazy India Pale Ale (IPA), combines the flavors of tropical fruits with a hoppy beer to create a unique and bright brew.

“We fermented it with a thiolized yeast strain that produces mango and guava flavors from interacting with hop oils,” the brewery said online.

“Our Simcoe was used in the dry-hop and produces an intense stonefruit and grapefruit zest flavor.”

This latest brew is one of many that the Jamison brewery has created for the winter.

“Never Mind the Beer: Bitter Bollocks”, an English ale whose name is an homage to punk rock legends The Sex Pistols’ sole studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, was released in December. Not soon after came the release of “Cabin Fever”, a milk stout beer.