Reynoldsburg, OH
Second gun in two days found at Ohio high school

By Adam Conn,

7 days ago

See today’s report plus a previous report on a separate gun found at the high school in the video player above.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – One day after a Reynoldsburg high school was locked down after a gun was found on a student, a second gun has been confiscated on the school’s campus.

According to a letter to families from superintendent Dr. Tracy Reed, a weapon was found at the Reynoldsburg High School-Livingston Campus Thursday afternoon. One of the school’s safety and security officers found the weapon, which was hidden, after receiving an information tip.

Reed said the school was swept by Reynoldsburg police and no additional weapons were found.

On Wednesday, the high school was placed on lockdown after a gun was recovered from a student at the school. The lockdown lasted beyond the school’s normal dismissal time while Reynoldsburg police searched the area. The student involved was placed in police custody.

Thursday’s incident remains under investigation, according to the superintendent’s letter. No injuries were reported in either incident.

