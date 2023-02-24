Open in App
Summit County, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

$45K in cocaine, other drugs found in Summit County traffic stop

By Jordan Unger,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyjO2_0kyl1MXw00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A California man is in custody after investigators say they seized over $45,000 worth of drugs during a Summit County traffic stop earlier this week.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, state troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala on the Ohio Turnpike for a traffic violation just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Student knocks teaching aid unconscious after she took his gaming console

A patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle and troopers found 508 grams of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Edward Hanserd, was taken to Summit County Jail. He’s charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, as well as possession of marijuana.

Man jailed for housing violations says he’s still committed to making repairs

If convicted, Hanserd would face up to 23 years in prison and a $42,500 fine.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man with marijuana and alcohol calls police for help with car lockout: University Heights Police Blotter
University Heights, OH14 hours ago
Suspect breaks into Summit County O’Neil Lube, steals empty cash register
Green, OH1 day ago
Police link suspect to murder scene
Akron, OH4 hours ago
Drivers appeared to be involved in race or chase before fatal I-90 crash: police
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Ohio Woman Says Cops Broke Her Wrist for Recording During Traffic Stop
Walton Hills, OH2 days ago
Elyrian pleads guilty in 3 drug, weapons cases
Elyria, OH2 days ago
26-year-old shot dead at Mansfield convenience store
Mansfield, OH1 hour ago
Mansfield Police investigating Thursday night homicide
Mansfield, OH7 hours ago
‘I was so scared’: Woman carjacked at ATM; investigators search for justice
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Life in prison for man convicted of 2019 murder of Ashtabula County business owner
Painesville, OH1 day ago
Detectives seek help in 2018 murder on Youngstown’s South Side
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Student arrested; gun found at Cleveland high school
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Reward offered in fatal mass shooting outside E. Cleveland bar
East Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Cleveland mom pleads for justice after 21-year-old son fatally shot
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
2 arrested after shooting at local sports park
Willoughby, OH2 days ago
Police arrest suspect in Canton Giant Eagle bank branch robbery
Canton, OH2 days ago
Lorain police release information following citizens complaint against Patrol Impact Team
Lorain, OH3 days ago
$2.5M bond set for Cleveland man accused of killing the mother of his child
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Man sent to prison for fatal shooting at Youngstown gas station
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
1 ejected, killed in five-car I-90 crash
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Akron police ‘furious’ over city councilperson’s Jayland Walker comment
Akron, OH1 day ago
Cleveland man sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to rapes that occurred in 1994, 1998
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Woman dies after being thrown from vehicle after crash on I-90 in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Glenville Police seek help ID’ing victim hit by car
Cleveland, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy