Chris Brown Seen With Ex Ammika Harris On Night Out Amidst His Tour In Europe: Photos

Chris Brown caused a flurry of reconciliation rumors when he was spotted in the City of Lights with his baby mama. The singer, who just released his controversial music video with Chloe Bailey, stepped out with Ammika Harris following his concert at the Accor Arena in Paris on Thursday, February 23. The two stars were dressed to impress, with Ammika rocking a North Face x Gucci jacket and Chris looking cool in a plaid shirt and baseball hat.

Ammika Harris and Chris Brown out in Paris in Feb. 2023. (AbacaPress / SplashNews)

The “Back to Sleep” singer and the model were first linked back in 2015 and welcomed a son, Aeko, in November 2019. They broke up after Aeko arrived and have had an on-again/off-again relationship ever since. It’s unclear if the pair are together at this time, as Chris revealed he had a three-month-old daughter named Lovely with model Diamond Brown in April 2022. Although Chris hasn’t publicly acknowledged his daughter often, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “he’s played a part in her life since before she was born.”

The outing comes after Chris’ latest wave of criticism was set off by Chloe’s announcement that she had collaborated with him on her single “How Does It Feel” and its accompanying music video. The young singer was slammed on social media for associating with Chris after fans brought up his assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. They also pointed out that his ex, Karruecche Tran, had to get a five-year restraining order against him in 2017.

Annika and Chris share a 3-year-old son name Aeko. (AbacaPress / SplashNews)

Even Cheetah Girls alum Kiely Williams had to speak out. “Let him come out with his own record – so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he won’t. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay,” she wrote on her social media.

In his defense, Chris referenced the Rihanna incident on his Instagram, writing, “If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire a**.”