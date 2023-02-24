Marshall County man allegedly found with meth, prescription meds during arrest for felony warrants

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – Albertville Police arrested a 50-year-old man after he was allegedly found with meth, marijuana, and prescription medications in his possession.

The Albertville Police Department (APD) said that while an officer was patrolling, he saw Timothy Rainwater, 50, sitting in the driver’s seat of a Ford Taurus at a home on Edmonson Street.

Rainwater had outstanding warrants with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), which the officer knew about according to APD.

Authorities said that the officer detained Rainwater and confirmed his warrants.

After Rainwater was arrested, APD said he was found with marijuana, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in his possession.

Timothy Rainwater (Photo: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Rainwater was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of illegal prescription drugs, receiving a $25,000 bond.

He is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail, with additional bond set for the warrants stemming from the MCSO.

