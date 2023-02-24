Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

WPIAL reveals times, sites for Monday’s basketball semifinals

By Don Rebel,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNHuG_0kykkorF00
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review South Allegheny’s Jeston Beatty scores past Lincoln Park’s Dontay Green during WPIAL Class 4A boys quarterfinal action Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Moon Area High School.

The WPIAL basketball playoffs Final Four is set for Monday.

The second of three days of semifinals begin a golden week of hoops action.

The WPIAL has released the sites and times for the quarterfinals in boys 4A and 3A, along with girls 6A and A.

Boys 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (23-1) vs. Highlands (21-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (21-2) vs. North Catholic (18-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Boys 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Steel Valley (14-9) vs. Deer Lakes (15-8) at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.

Neshannock (18-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Girls 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (20-2) vs Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny (18-5) vs. Norwin (20-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Girls A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Union (16-6) vs. St. Joseph’s (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (11-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (15-8) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Boys 4A

Consolation semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

South Allegheny (19-5) at Hampton (21-3), noon

Belle Vernon (11-12) at Uniontown (19-4), noon

Boys 3A

Consolation semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (12-11) at Mohawk (20-4), noon

Yough (16-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-8) at Keystone Oaks, noon

Girls A

Consolation semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

West Greene (13-10) at Monessen (15-6), noon

Avella (13-11) vs. Eden Christian Academy (8-15) at Keystone Oaks, 2 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 1, 2023: State playoff bids on the line
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Motivated Central Catholic slams Upper St. Clair to reach Class 6A title game
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Hot-shooting New Castle tops Mt. Lebanon, returns to WPIAL finals for 6th time in 7 years
New Castle, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 WPIAL Class 5A boys basketball championship breakdown: Peters Township vs. Penn Hills
Penn Hills, PA9 hours ago
High school roundup for Feb. 28, 2023: Fox Chapel grabs PIAA playoff spot
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland high school wrestling notebook: Latrobe’s Roth looks for trip to Hershey
Latrobe, PA1 day ago
2023 WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: Shenango vs. Freedom
Freedom, PA21 hours ago
Westmoreland WPIAL basketball playoff capsules: Games for Feb. 28, 2023
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Easy Come Easy go Aliquippa Headed To The Peterson Event Center They Win 61-36
Aliquippa, PA1 day ago
Upper St. Clair loses senior captain to injury in win over Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A semifinals
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
North Allegheny girls rally past Norwin to return to WPIAL Class 6A title game
Wexford, PA2 days ago
Deer Lakes hits 3-pointer in closing seconds, upsets No. 1 seed Steel Valley
Munhall, PA2 days ago
WPIAL Basketball Week 13 Spotlight
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Latrobe grad sets track & field record at Allegheny
Meadville, PA2 days ago
Rochester, March 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Aliquippa, PA18 hours ago
Longtime Beaver football coach, WPIAL Hall of Famer Pat Tarquinio dies
Beaver, PA2 days ago
Tim Benz: For local college basketball teams, it's a good year to be good
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pitt invited to coach Mike Brey's going-away party at Notre Dame
Notre Dame, IN1 day ago
Saint Vincent women to open NCAA Tournament Friday
Latrobe, PA2 days ago
District classes to be canceled or held virtually as Belle Vernon hosts young student's funeral
Belle Vernon, PA1 day ago
BNY Mellon closing its last Pittsburgh branch
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Norwin briefs: Irwin plans pre-St. Patrick's Day activities
Irwin, PA2 hours ago
Ask Kelly: The Logans Ferry Tunnel
New Kensington, PA21 hours ago
Pittsburgh mom competing in newest season of 'Survivor' airing Wednesday night
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
Belle Vernon Area community gathers to remember 6-year-old Aria Woznick
Belle Vernon, PA20 hours ago
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Pittsburgh man killed in Marshall Township motorcycle crash
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day Parade 2023: Parade route, parking, street closures
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Crews work to preserve historic rides at Kennywood Park
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Plum students wow school board
Plum, PA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy