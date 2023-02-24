WPIAL reveals times, sites for Monday’s basketball semifinals

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review South Allegheny’s Jeston Beatty scores past Lincoln Park’s Dontay Green during WPIAL Class 4A boys quarterfinal action Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Moon Area High School.

The WPIAL basketball playoffs Final Four is set for Monday.

The second of three days of semifinals begin a golden week of hoops action.

The WPIAL has released the sites and times for the quarterfinals in boys 4A and 3A, along with girls 6A and A.

Boys 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (23-1) vs. Highlands (21-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (21-2) vs. North Catholic (18-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Boys 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Steel Valley (14-9) vs. Deer Lakes (15-8) at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.

Neshannock (18-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Girls 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (20-2) vs Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny (18-5) vs. Norwin (20-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Girls A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Union (16-6) vs. St. Joseph’s (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (11-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (15-8) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Boys 4A

Consolation semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

South Allegheny (19-5) at Hampton (21-3), noon

Belle Vernon (11-12) at Uniontown (19-4), noon

Boys 3A

Consolation semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (12-11) at Mohawk (20-4), noon

Yough (16-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-8) at Keystone Oaks, noon

Girls A

Consolation semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

West Greene (13-10) at Monessen (15-6), noon

Avella (13-11) vs. Eden Christian Academy (8-15) at Keystone Oaks, 2 p.m.